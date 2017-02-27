The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

Bella Ramalho

While The Academy Awards of recent years have noticeably been lacking in melanin, but the 89th Annual Academy Awards sought to correct #OscarsSoWhite in one night. It’s hard to argue that it was one of the Blackest Oscars in recent memory, if not ever.

Just before the red carpet got underway, the night began on social media as stars like Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and Tracee Ellis Ross used their platform to share a powerful reminder of what took place on this day 5 years ago, when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin lost his life.

5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong! #OurSonTrayvon 🙏🏾 SUPPORT THE FOUNDATION & GET THE HOODIE: http://www.weareliberated.com/collections/hoodies/products/tryvon-hoodie A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

February 26th, 2012 Trayvon Martin was killed. 5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong @weareliberated #OurSonTrayvon #BlackLivesMatter A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

5 years ago today, #TrayvonMartin was killed. 5 years later, our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong and more work needs to be done. @LiberatedPeople #OurSonTrayvon‬ A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

The Oscars themselves started out with a bang when Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and gave a speech that had us reaching for the tissues:

In his acceptance speech, Mahershala Ali paid tribute to the characters in "Moonlight" #Oscars https://t.co/nBMT6E5Hd6 pic.twitter.com/7qNGWxpVjN — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) February 27, 2017

Shortly after, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson, also known as the women of Hidden Figures, took the stage to honor one of the heroes who inspired the film, Katherine Johnson.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ So many #HiddenFigures stars on the #Oscars stage—but real-life NASA scientist Katherine Johnson stole the show: pic.twitter.com/8Rrnal6oAq — Fusion (@Fusion) February 27, 2017

Later in the night, after a surprise win, O.J.: Made in America director Ezra Edelman spoke to the forgotten story behind O.J. Simpson‘s infamous trial:

"O.J.: Made in America" director Ezra Edelman dedicates his win to victims of police violence. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fflFMW0CuB — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Then, in perhaps the most emotional moment of the night, Viola Davis finally brought home her first career Oscar, thanking God that she is able to work as an artist:

"We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life." Viola Davis on the stories she wants to tell. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbHTyjhdx4 — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) February 27, 2017

Near the end of the show, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Mc Craney made stirring speeches in defense of the ACLU and those combatting the discrimination existing in the White House, and also spoke to young men and women of color, especially those of the LGBTQ community to remind them that they are not alone.

Barry Jenkins: "For the next 4 years it will not be you alone. We will not forget you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YSIiGSYMHT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

And then, in the strangest way possible, Moonlight won Best Picture:

One of the craziest whoa moments in the history of live event television #Oscars #Moonlight pic.twitter.com/ybxEAQe1UD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

With the numerous wins, and brave and emotional words of the winners, this year’s Academy Awards will be remembered for years to come. Hopefully it is a sign of even great diversity in Hollywood in the very near future.