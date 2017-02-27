The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

10 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

While The Academy Awards of recent years have noticeably been lacking in melanin, but the 89th Annual Academy Awards sought to correct #OscarsSoWhite in one night. It’s hard to argue that it was one of the Blackest Oscars in recent memory, if not ever.

Just before the red carpet got underway, the night began on social media as stars like Kerry WashingtonGabrielle Union, and Tracee Ellis Ross used their platform to share a powerful reminder of what took place on this day 5 years ago, when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin lost his life.

 

The Oscars themselves started out with a bang when Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and gave a speech that had us reaching for the tissues:

Shortly after, Octavia SpencerJanelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson, also known as the women of Hidden Figures, took the stage to honor one of the heroes who inspired the film, Katherine Johnson.

Later in the night, after a surprise win, O.J.: Made in America director Ezra Edelman spoke to the forgotten story behind O.J. Simpson‘s infamous trial:

Then, in perhaps the most emotional moment of the night, Viola Davis finally brought home her first career Oscar, thanking God that she is able to work as an artist:

Near the end of the show, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Mc Craney made stirring speeches in defense of the ACLU and those combatting the discrimination existing in the White House, and also spoke to young men and women of color, especially those of the LGBTQ community to remind them that they are not alone.

And then, in the strangest way possible, Moonlight won Best Picture:

With the numerous wins, and brave and emotional words of the winners, this year’s Academy Awards will be remembered for years to come. Hopefully it is a sign of even great diversity in Hollywood in the very near future.

 

89th Oscars Red Carpet

27 photos Launch gallery

89th Oscars Red Carpet

Continue reading 89th Oscars Red Carpet

89th Oscars Red Carpet

 

 

barry jenkins , janelle monae , Mahershala Ali , Octavia Spencer , taraji p. henson , Viola Davis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 12 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 13 hours ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 14 hours ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 15 hours ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 19 hours ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 2 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 3 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 4 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 5 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 6 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 week ago
Photos