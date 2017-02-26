Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Five Years Later

18 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Like Emmett Till was to the Civil Rights Movement, Martin is to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Five years ago, a hoodie was just a hoodie.

But on February 26, 2012 that all changed. That was the day that Trayvon Martin was tragically killed for doing nothing more than walking down the street, wearing a hoodie and jiggling Skittles in his pocket. As we know, Martin, who was unarmed, was shot to death by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated community in Sandford, Florida.

And while many believe that Zimmerman murdered the 17-year-old, sadly a jury didn’t.

But be clear: Just because Martin’s family were robbed of justice, but that doesn’t mean their son’s tragic death was in vain. Like Mike Brown’s death years later, Trayvon’s death woke up Black America. It also helped morphed the phrase “Black Lives Matter” from beyond a popular and empowering hashtag into a bonafide and influential movement. A movement that refuses to be quiet about the injustices that Black and Latino people endure by the hands of systematic racism and police brutality. A movement that mobilized African-Americans and our allies from all walks of life, to take to the streets, create real change, and even use that power to shift the political discourse in this country.

Like Emmett Till was to the Civil Rights Movement, Martin is to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

On Sunday, people took to Twitter to remember and honor Martin’s life:

Five years later, it’s obvious that this movement and its message are desperately needed. From Freddie Gray to Sandra Bland to Philando Castile to Korryn Gaines to Tamir Riceto Rekia Boyd, not a month has gone by since Martin’s death that we haven’t heard news of person of color falling victim to state and police. 

It’s clear, especially under this country’s new president, that we have a lot of work and resisting to do.

RELATED NEWS:

Trayvon Martin’s Mother To Michael Brown’s Family: ‘If They Refuse To Hear Us, We Will Make Them Feel Us’

Tidal Releases Visual Protest Video Honoring Trayvon Martin And Others

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Consider Running For Political Office

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweets, Videos, and Second through Ninth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Black Lives Matter , Trayvon Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 12 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 13 hours ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 14 hours ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 15 hours ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 19 hours ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 2 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 3 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 4 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 5 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 6 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 week ago
Photos