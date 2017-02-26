Uncategorized
CBS Pulls New Drama Doubt After Only Two Episodes

Well, whenever a new crop of television shows hit the air, there is always a question of which will fall to the cancellation ax first. The news came swiftly this season, with Katherine Heigl‘s legal drama Doubt getting shuffled off of the air after only two episodes on CBS. According to a press release from CBS,

The second season of CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS will premiere Wednesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), joining the two-hour spring premiere of SURVIVOR, on the CBS Television Network. CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS will replace DOUBT in the time period. A rebroadcast of BULL will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Thirteen episodes of the show were filmed, but it is still unclear whether or not the final eleven will ever air. While it seems like the market for mediocre legal dramas is endless, people just weren’t interested in watching Heigl’s type-A attorney fall in love with a client who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend (isn’t that always the way?). It’s a shame that Doubt wasn’t able to transcend a trite premise, because it was certainly chockfull of talent, with a cast boasting Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Dulé Hill (Psych), Dreama Walker (Don’t Trust The B In Apartment 23), and Elliot Gould (literally everything you like).


