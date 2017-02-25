The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Da Brat Sets The Record Straight About Her Twitter Look-A-Like [EXCLUSIVE]

20 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


The other day, Headkrack was scrolling through Twitter while Da Brat was out of the room preparing for Dish Nation. Headkrack spotted Brat’s name among the trending topics, and immediately investigated. He came to find that twitter was freaking out over the picture of a woman who looks just like her, but dressed quite differently that Brat’s usual tastes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As Headkrack and Rickey Smiley tease Da Brat about her “alter ego,” she sets the record straight. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Da Brat Schools Rickey Smiley About A Man’s Ridiculous Valentine’s Request [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Sermon For Pastor Caught With Cheating Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Their Grandmas [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat's Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Da Brat's Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Da Brat’s Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Da Brat's Looks Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Cakes , da brat , look a like , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 11 hours ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 2 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 2 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 3 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 3 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 4 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 6 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 1 week ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 1 week ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 2 weeks ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 2 weeks ago
Photos