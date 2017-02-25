Da Brat Sets The Record Straight About Her Twitter Look-A-Like [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The other day, Headkrack was scrolling through Twitter while Da Brat was out of the room preparing for Dish Nation. Headkrack spotted Brat’s name among the trending topics, and immediately investigated. He came to find that twitter was freaking out over the picture of a woman who looks just like her, but dressed quite differently that Brat’s usual tastes.

As Headkrack and Rickey Smiley tease Da Brat about her “alter ego,” she sets the record straight. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

