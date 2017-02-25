Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Ellen Surprises 41 Students From New York With College Scholarships

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Warning: This will definitely make you tear up.


Daytime’s “queen of comedy” just raised the level of surprise to new heights.

Ellen, in conjunction with Walmart, gifted 41 graduating students from Red Hook’s Summit Academy Charter School with a check for $1.6 million during her show on Thursday, NBC New York reports.

The donation covers four-year scholarships for students to attend any State University of New York institution.

“Our mission is for them to go to college, excel in college and graduate from college. Now we don’t have any obstacles stopping them,” Summit Academy principal Cheryl Lundy Swift said. “This means the sky is the limit.”

Ellen did a follow-up interview on Thursday with Swift and Summit Academy founder Natasha Campbell, under the guise that she was checking in with them and their students.

During the pair’s previous visit Ellen and Walmart donated $25,000 to the school, but nothing could prepare them for what happened on Thursday.

According to Campbell, Summit Academy is located in a Brooklyn neighborhood where only 4 percent of adult residents have college degrees. Last year the school sent 93 percent of its students to college.

Most of the students have overcome tremendous odds in their personal lives but still place education at the forefront of their goals and aspirations.

“A lot of us are really fortunate and we take for granted how easy our life is,” Ellen said. “These kids have overcome all kinds of things and they go to school everyday and work hard every single day and all they want to do is go to college and they deserve it.”

Once Ellen revealed the gift, students erupted into cheers and tears, overwhelmed with joy. This is a life changing moment for these students and we wish them all the best!

SOURCE: NBC New York

SEE ALSO:

Spelman College Student Becomes Youngest Woman Eligible To Run For Office In Georgia

Black College Leaders Plan Meeting With Trump, GOP Lawmakers

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NBC New York and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Video Courtesy of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and YouTube

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Ellen DeGeneres , Red Hook , Red Hook Summer , Summit Academy Charter School

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 11 hours ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 2 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 2 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 3 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 3 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 4 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 6 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 1 week ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 1 week ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 2 weeks ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 2 weeks ago
Photos