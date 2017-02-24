News
Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

She has some words for the president.

12 hours ago

Former star athlete, Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent rollback of federal protections for transgender students.On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines initiated by the former Obama administration allowing transgender students to use the public school bathroom and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Amidst the decision, Jenner voiced her support for trans kids via Instagram stating, “You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you are winning.” She also called Trump’s decision a “disaster.” You can read and watch her full message below:


Jenner, who has been a long-time Republican, has been very supportive of her party, even claiming Trump would be good for women’s issues.

However, much has happened since Trump took office, with almost all of his executive orders or actions eliciting protest. However, it seems Jenner still has hope for her party.


Jenner has a lot of work to do if she plans on calling out her fellow party members.

