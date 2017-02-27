Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Jidenna – Bambi (Video)

4 hours ago

Sharif D. King/King Sharif
Jidenna dropped his new album “the Chief Last week. Jidenna and The Wondaland family decided to release the video for his lead single “Bambi” to reward the fans for all the support that “The Chief” album has received.  Watch the swanky Jidenna as he takes it upon himself to interrupt is his ex’s wedding to confess his true feelings to her while stopping the wedding from going through.

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Jidenna – Bambi (Video)

