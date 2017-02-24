SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – “Playboy” (Video)

Trey Songz has been heavy at work both with and for the ladies. Today’s Video entry stems from Trey’s Reality Show series as he continues to find love and romance along his journey.With Only the first episode out to the public, Trigga Trey prepares the world for what you could possibly see with the release of his “Playboy” video which looks to be the theme song for the reality series. From the looks of the video, Trey may be enjoying the playboy life a little more these days. “Playboy” song can be found on Trey’s up coming album which makes for his 7th studio album set to drop March 24th. Watch Trigga Trey live the playboy lifestyle below.
1. Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & GreetSource:June Grant-Cober 1 of 50
2. Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & GreetSource:June Grant-Cober 2 of 50
3. Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & GreetSource:June Grant-Cober 3 of 50
4. Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & GreetSource:June Grant-Cober 4 of 50
5. Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & GreetSource:June Grant-Cober 5 of 50
