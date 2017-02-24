Naeem Khan Reminds Us Of Our ‘Human Family’ While Presenting A Fresh, Intricate Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

TheF/W 2017 show was a beautiful display of elegant and intricate fashion with statement pieces and movement that adds instant fun to any event that you wear the Indian-American designers ensembles. The pieces were young, yet chic and elegant with stately silhouettes. From embellished pantsuits with sheer panels and cold shoulder fabulousness to fringe-tastic fashion, prominent pantsuits (Bey got to wear it first!), and more.

Gato , the lead makeup artist and ambassador to, went for a young, “teenage” look with dewy, slightly flushed skin, and really focusing on bringing out the natural beauty and highlights of each model.

He interestingly used a rouge lipstick to dab on a models cheek to give a natural color.

Bold patterns and strong examples of feminine patterns and textures, against menswear inspired ensembles proved prominent with Naeem Khan. Vibrant colors reigned, almost having me wonder if it was a slight nod to former First Lady, who is a huge fan of Naeem Khan’s exquisite designs, wearing him often during her eight years at the White House.

You had vibrant reds and ruffled frocks on the runway, with a mixture of Oscar-worthy red carpet dresses and stand out pieces we are sure to see your favorite celebrities adorn at must attend events.

The accessories that adorned the models are beautiful and created by Naeem Khan’s wife, Ranjana Khan , whom makes gorgeous statement jewelry that is guaranteed to start a conversation.

In probably the most elegant way to make a statement and stand in support of a unified America, Naeem Khan used his New York Fashion Week platform to end his show with a dramatic, bride-like dress, and a stately Black model slowly, almost as if she was walking down the aisle and marrying the message heard over the loudspeaker: Maya Angelou’s Human Family.

Buyers, editors, and celebrities were seen throughout front row, in addition to some well known fashion bloggers, illustrating Naeem’s openess to embracing his designs, which are very Instagramable and Snap-worthy, while definitely being something to tweet about. Insecure actress,was spotted front row.

Beauties, see the final walk of Naeem Khan’s Fall/Winter 2017 presentation below.

Naeem Khan made a statement on how we are truly more alike, nevertheless, his clothing is an opportunity for you to look fashionably different.

DON’T MISS:

BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

LET’S MAKEUP: Trust Fund Beauty Almost Matte Liquid Lipsticks Are Pigment Perfection

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week