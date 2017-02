Rickey Smiley Cracks Everyone Up When He Reveals His Middle Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

According to a news story read by Da Brat, people aren’t too often carrying on the tradition of picking a middle name for their kids anymore. The tradition started as far back as the middle ages, but in recent years, less parents have been opting for them.

When Da Brat asks Rickey Smiley why he thinks this is, he says it’s because black parents are doing too much with middle names, and cites his own middle name as an example. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

