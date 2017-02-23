NFL Player Jameis Winston Faces Backlash For Telling Children That Girls ‘Should Be Silent’

Quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston, has strict ideas on how boys and girls should act.

In a speech to a group of third, fourth and fifth graders at Melrose Elementary school in St. Petersburg, Winston insisted boys “aren’t supposed to be soft-spoken” and girls are “supposed to be silent, polite, gentle.” Watch the full Tampa Bay Times video here.

In an effort to invigorate the supposedly bored group of boys in the room, it seems Winston had to turn to damaging gender ideas.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a young girl even had to resist by telling a teacher, “I’m strong, too.”

After swift backlash, the 23-year-old Winston later stated, “During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some.”

In spite of positive intentions, Winston’s “poor word choice” could very well harm a young kid’s idea about themselves for the rest of their life. But, I guess he didn’t think too much on this.

