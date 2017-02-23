Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Messy Love Triangle Ends With Woman’s Leg Severed

21 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

24014687

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty


A woman lost her leg during a fight with another woman after discovering they were both in love with the same man, according to CBS 12.

The incident occurred in Miami, where Kasheena Mordica and Ashley Weatherspoon both became enraged to discover they were caught up in a messy love triangle. The two began to argue over the situation and it quickly escalated to violence.

During the fight, Mordica jumped into her car and ran over Weatherspoon. She continued to drive without stopping and the vicious attack left Weatherspoon wounded on ground with blood pouring from her severed leg.

Both women were fighting for the love of Marco Mack, a criminal with a history of being on the wrong side of the law. Mack has been arrested on burglary and grand theft warrants and currently sits in jail for past issues with the law.

Mordica is facing jail time and Weatherspoon lost a leg over a man who played them both. Surely these women will come to regret their decisions as they deal with the consequences for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mordica is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently out on bail.


SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb and Black America Web

Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, EURWeb, and Black America Web

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

love triangle

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 4 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 4 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 2 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 3 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 4 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 1 week ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 1 week ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Photos