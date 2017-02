If you got tickets to Coachella, sorry Beyonce will not be performing by Doctor’s orders.

“Beyonce has just canceled her gig at Coachella … because her pregnancy makes it just too dicey.

Bey cited “doctor’s orders” as the reason for bailing on the festival. The singer says she will headline at Coachella the following year.

As for the festival, sources tell us they are now looking for a replacement.” – TMZ

Welp, guess it’s time to sell my tickets.

