Fab Spends $40K To Fix What?

4 hours ago

HOT 97 Summer Jam XX

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

We can say goodbye to Fabolous’s chipped tooth, and whatever else was going on in his mouth. Up close it’s not a good look and idk who was talking about when he said she loves me “…no matter how chipped my tooth is.”

Fabolous has put his money where his mouth is by dropping $40k to fix his teeth, and the before and after pics show it was worth every penny. ” – TMZ

JESUS!

Can we just say this is long overdue!!! I could have dealt with one chipped tooth.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

