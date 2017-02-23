The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Should This Substitute Teacher Have Been Arrested For Her Undie-Free Cartwheel? [EXCLUSIVE]

13 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


A substitute teacher found herself in a whole heap of trouble after she did a cartwheel in choir class. But it wasn’t the cartwheel itself that got her hauled off to jail by police- it was the fact that she wasn’t wearing any underwear that day!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While that’s a pretty big mistake to make, did she deserve to get arrested for it? Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat explain more on this story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Da Brat Schools Rickey Smiley About A Man’s Ridiculous Valentine’s Request [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Sermon For Pastor Caught With Cheating Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Their Grandmas [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities Who’ve Posed Nude

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Posed Nude

Continue reading Should This Substitute Teacher Have Been Arrested For Her Undie-Free Cartwheel? [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities Who’ve Posed Nude

cartwheel , draws , teacher , underwear

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 19 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 24 hours ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 2 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 6 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 6 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
Photos