Should This Substitute Teacher Have Been Arrested For Her Undie-Free Cartwheel? [EXCLUSIVE]

A substitute teacher found herself in a whole heap of trouble after she did a cartwheel in choir class. But it wasn’t the cartwheel itself that got her hauled off to jail by police- it was the fact that she wasn’t wearing any underwear that day!
While that’s a pretty big mistake to make, did she deserve to get arrested for it? Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat explain more on this story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
