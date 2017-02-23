The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lee Daniels On How Seeing “Dreamgirls” As A Kid Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

7 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Director and producer Lee Daniels chatted with the morning show about his new show, “Star.” He talks about what audiences can expect from the show, and how his creative process differed from making “Empire.”

Lee reminisces about being sixteen years old and seeing the original theatrical production of “Dreamgirls,” with Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Little did he know, seeing that production would revolutionize his life!  Plus, he explains what idea he’s itching to bring to the screen next. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos