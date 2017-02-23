Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Gives Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ A 100% Rating

The comedian's directorial debut is definitely not what you may have expected.

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

When it was first announced that Jordan Peele would direct his first-ever big-screen horror flick, many scratched their heads. Is this comedy? Satire? Another Scary Movie? But as critics have been lauding, Get Out is much more than any of that — and definitely not what you may have expected.

Are there moments that make you chuckle? Sure. But above anything else, Get Out is a brilliantly crafted psych thriller that takes innate human fear (in this case: the apprehension that comes with being the Black boyfriend going home to meet your white girlfriend’s suburban family) and magnifies it tenfold, throwing a heaping serving of gripping suspense and provocative social commentary on to its back.

Get Out is so good that Rotten Tomatoes gave it the coveted 100% rating, which doesn’t come often. RogerEbert.com even called the film “ambitious and challenging,” stating “Peele doesn’t just deserve credit for trying something so daring, he should have producers knocking down his door to see what else he’s never seen before.”

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer above.

Get Out hits theaters on Friday (February 24).

SOURCE: YouTube, Rotten Tomatoes, Roger Ebert | PHOTO CREDIT: Frederic J. Brown / Getty

get out , Jordan Peele

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 19 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 24 hours ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 2 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 6 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 6 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
Photos