Rotten Tomatoes Gives Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ A 100% Rating

When it was first announced that Jordan Peele would direct his first-ever big-screen horror flick, many scratched their heads. Is this comedy? Satire? Another Scary Movie? But as critics have been lauding, Get Out is much more than any of that — and definitely not what you may have expected.

Are there moments that make you chuckle? Sure. But above anything else, Get Out is a brilliantly crafted psych thriller that takes innate human fear (in this case: the apprehension that comes with being the Black boyfriend going home to meet your white girlfriend’s suburban family) and magnifies it tenfold, throwing a heaping serving of gripping suspense and provocative social commentary on to its back.

Get Out is so good that Rotten Tomatoes gave it the coveted 100% rating, which doesn’t come often. RogerEbert.com even called the film “ambitious and challenging,” stating “Peele doesn’t just deserve credit for trying something so daring, he should have producers knocking down his door to see what else he’s never seen before.”

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer above.

Get Out hits theaters on Friday (February 24).

SOURCE: YouTube, Rotten Tomatoes, Roger Ebert | PHOTO CREDIT: Frederic J. Brown / Getty

