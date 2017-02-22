News
Home > News

SMH: Racist “Monkey Chants” Brings Brazilian Soccer Player To Tears

Everton Luiz plays a whole game with slurs and an insulting banner.

24 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Soccer Ball On Grassy Field

Source: Suntorn Niamwhan / EyeEm / Getty

A group of racist spectators made their presence known to a Partizan Belgrade player on Sunday. The unfortunate victim was 28-year old midfielder Everton Luiz.

During a game against Rad Belgrade, rival fans chanted racist remarks at Luiz and even had an insulting banner displayed. Though the banner was removed when a referee took it down, Luiz still had to endure the whole game with racist slurs.

By the end of the game Luiz responded with a crude gesture to the derogatory fans, causing some Rad players to confront him. A brawl quickly ensued according to BBC and a YouTube video below:


Luiz, who is Brazilian, has been playing for the Partizan Belgrade, a Serbian team, since last year and he was in tears after the incident.

He stated, “My family and I feel at home in Serbia and this is why I could not stop the tears after the game.” He continued, “I took 90 minutes of racist abuse and other insults from the terraces and thereafter I found myself in a cauldron of emotionless individuals who charged at me when they should have protected me. I want to forget this, refocus on football and urge everyone to say ‘No’ to racism.”

The Rads lost to Partizan 0-1. Such a shame that a great victory was compounded with hurtful antagonism.

 

Everton Luiz , Partizan Belgrade , racism , Soccer , Sports

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 10 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 15 hours ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 2 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 6 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 6 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 7 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 7 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
Photos