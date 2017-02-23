Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson In Billboard History

Photo by

6 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Michael Jackson set numerous records in the music industry, many of which have yet to be broken. However, Rihanna finally managed to break the tie she shared with the King of Pop, which officially puts her ahead of him for the most Top 10 Singles by an artist.

The singer just earned her 30th Top 10 hit with “Love On The Brain.” The milestone move leaves her just behind Madonna, who has 38 hits, and the Beatles, with 24. It took Riri ten years, seven months and two weeks to reach 30 hits, according to the Grio. Only the Beatles were faster, who achieved it in 5.

Meanwhile Rihanna is pushing forward with her acting career. You can check her out in season five of A&E’s hit show Bates Motel playing the iconic role of Marion Crane from the film Psycho. She is also currently filming the all-female heist film Ocean’s Eight, set to hit theaters in the summer of 2018.

