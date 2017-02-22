The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Words You Didn’t Know Had Roots In Racial Politics Of America [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
In honor of Black History Month, Warren Ballentine came through with some little-known facts about the way our language as we know it today has been affected by racism. From “picnic,” to “barrel of monkeys” there are some words and phrases that are now used much more innocently that originated in the racial turmoil of slavery, reconstruction and Jim Crow America.

Click on the audio player to hear Warren Ballentine step in for Jeff Johnson in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos