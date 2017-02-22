Magic Johnson Lands New Role With Los Angeles Lakers, Team Fires Mitch Kupchak

The basketball legend will take charge of team’s front office as its president for basketball operations.

Magic Johnson landed a new role as president for basketball operations for the Los Angeles LakersTuesday after a major organization shake-up that involved the team firing General Manager Mitch Kupchak, reports the New York Times.

From New York Times:

It was a stunning power play by Jeanie Buss, the team president and co-owner, who removed her brother Jim from his role as executive vice president for basketball operations. Jim Buss will retain his ownership stake, Jeanie Buss said in a statement, but will no longer have any involvement in personnel decisions. “I took these actions today to achieve one goal,” Jeanie Buss said in the statement.

“Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself,” she continued, using Johnson’s given name. “We are determined to get back to competing to win N.B.A. championships again.”

She added that a search for a new general manager — one who would report to Johnson — was underway. Johnson has been involved with the organization in various capacities for decades but has no direct experience actually running a team. In a statement, he described his new position as a “dream come true.”

Johnson moves into the notable role at a time when the number of Black NBA coaches has decreased, with a greater need for more general managers, reports NBC Sports.

SOURCE: New York Times, NBC Sports

SEE ALSO:

HOAX: Magic Johnson Did Not Donate Blood To Cancer Patients

UPDATED: L.A. Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Releases Statement, Magic Johnson Slams Racist Rant

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of the New York Times, NBC Sports, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of James Devaney, Getty Images, and NewsOne