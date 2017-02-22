Uncategorized
Diddy: I’m Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire!!

1 day ago

Alea Jo
2004 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals - Diddy

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


P. Diddy has just released a new video announcing the long overdue news: he is hip hop‘s first billionaire.

In a video posted to YouTube, the hip-hop mogul muses on just how far he’s come. He can be seen eating lunch before saying, “A young boy from Harlem, I couldn’t even be a waiter. They didn’t want me to be a waiter, so you know what I did? I became a billionaire.”

In addition to the success of his record label, Bad Boy Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs has found success as a brand ambassador and partner for Ciroc vodka, and executive of his own network Revolt TV.


