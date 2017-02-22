Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho People Are Getting Freckle Tattoos!!!

7 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Want freckles but don’t want all that sun exposure? Great news … you can now get them tattooed on you.

Of course, cosmetic tattooing has been around for a while, but getting freckles is something new – and it’s growing in popularity.

As with eyebrow and eyeliner tattooing, freckle tats are semi-permanent, and can last up to three years. (Refinery 29)

