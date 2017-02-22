Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Sean Kingston Badly Beaten, Allegedly by Migos

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Sean Kingston is nursing some cuts and bruises today after he was beaten up in Las Vegas, allegedly by Migos.

The fight went down Tuesday afternoon outside the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Witnesses say Kingston and the guys in Migos got into an argument involving Soulja Boy when the Migos guys started punching and kicking Kingston. Someone in Kingston’s crew then reportedly pulled a gun and fired a shot which didn’t hit anyone. The shooter was detained by security and turned over to police.

Kingston and Migos all fled the scene, but police later caught up to Kingston at a traffic stop where he refused to snitch on his attacker. Police want to talk to Migos but say they are not “wanted.” (TMZ)

Talk About It:

  • Kingston had no chance against three guys.
  • Police say the Migos guys are not wanted, but every witness says they were the culprits.
  • What could they have been arguing about?
Allegedly , Badly , beaten , By , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Migos , Sean Kingston

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 16 hours ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 2 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 5 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 5 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 6 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 6 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 7 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 1 week ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Photos