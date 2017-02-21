So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated

18 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles showed off her toned melanin body for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The famed member of the Final Five served some serious poses, reminding us of her amazing body and flexibility. No wonder she snatched all those gold medals in Rio!

@si_swimsuit

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

The photoshoot, which she shared with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, took place in Houston Texas; North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. The 19-year old took shots where she has on a black bikini, in other pictures she’s wearing all white.

Big news: America's sweetheart @simonebiles will be featured in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. 😍

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

It’s clear to see there was plenty of room for Simone to stretch, twist, climb and balance like the true pro she is!

SI Swim 👙 @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Congrats to Simone for an awesome photo-shoot!

DON’T MISS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Biles Named Female Athlete Of The Year By The Associated Press

Simone Biles Opens Up About Her ADHD After Russian Hackers Allegedly Release Her Medical Records

#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles to Publish Memoir

Going For Gold: These Photos Prove Simone Biles Is A True Golden Girl

9 photos Launch gallery

Going For Gold: These Photos Prove Simone Biles Is A True Golden Girl

Continue reading Going For Gold: These Photos Prove Simone Biles Is A True Golden Girl

Going For Gold: These Photos Prove Simone Biles Is A True Golden Girl

#BlackGirlMagic , 2016 Rio Olympics , Black Atheletes , black girl magic , Simone Biles , Sports Illustrated

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 16 hours ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 2 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 5 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 5 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 6 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 6 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 7 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 1 week ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Photos