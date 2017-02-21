Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod At Writers Guild Awards

Scandal actress Kerry Washington was spotted at Sunday night’s Writers Guild Awards with every curve in place. It’s only been four months since Kerry gave birth to her son and she looks fabulous.
Without a doubt, Kerry turned heads in this black sleeveless Sally La Point Dress that came with a sexy leather corset fitting perfectly around her waist.
Her hair flowed freely and sat right above her shoulders as she showcased a deep red shade of lipstick which, fit her look perfectly.
The 40-year old complimented her style even further with a Jimmy Choo black clutch and black pumps by Sophia Webster.
The 100th episode of “Scandal” will be airing soon (can you believe it?)! In addition to her TV success, the new mom is working on an upcoming movie “The Perfect Mother”, which she is producing and starring in and will be Kerry’s first thriller movie. Stay tuned!
DON’T MISS:
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In Upcoming Thriller ‘The Perfect Mother’
Kerry Washington Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Nnamdi Asomugha
Janelle Monae And Kerry Washington Read Donald Trump To Shreds
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years
11 photos Launch gallery
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years
1. New Yorker1 of 11
2. Fresh-Faced2 of 11
3. ’00s Kind Of Girl3 of 11
4. NAACP Awards4 of 11
5. Daddy’s Girl5 of 11
6. Girlfriends6 of 11
7. Yes, We Can.7 of 11
8. Old Loves8 of 11
9. Black Hollywood9 of 11
10. Shondaland10 of 11
11. Bow Down11 of 11
comments – Add Yours