Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod At Writers Guild Awards

Scandal actress Kerry Washington was spotted at Sunday night’s Writers Guild Awards with every curve in place. It’s only been four months since Kerry gave birth to her son and she looks fabulous.

Without a doubt, Kerry turned heads in this black sleevelessthat came with a sexy leather corset fitting perfectly around her waist.

Her hair flowed freely and sat right above her shoulders as she showcased a deep red shade of lipstick which, fit her look perfectly.

The 40-year old complimented her style even further with ablack clutch and black pumps by

The 100th episode of “Scandal” will be airing soon (can you believe it?)! In addition to her TV success, the new mom is working on an upcoming movie “The Perfect Mother”, which she is producing and starring in and will be Kerry’s first thriller movie. Stay tuned!

