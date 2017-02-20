MODELMONDAYS: Adwoa Aboah Speaks Up For Young Women Struggling With Self-Love

British beautyisn’t afraid to speak her mind. When she’s not burning the runways during Fashion Week or collecting Model of the Year Awards, she’s serving as a powerful voice for women. Adwoa created the platform GURLS TALK , where women can openly talk about issues they face in a non-judgemental atmosphere, promoting honesty and support, no matter their background or life experiences. The Ghanahian-British model created GURLS TALK after overcoming some of her own personal struggles in the past, including her bout with addiction and an attempt to take her own life at one point. When discussing the incident with Teen Vogue, she reflected, “It was a close one, and even after I woke up, it took me a while to feel grateful that I was alive. But over time, as I got healthier, I felt a huge amount of responsibility to help girls who might be going through the same thing.” Adwoa recently teamed up withactressto talk about the meaning of confidene and self-love with ASOS Magazine – one of the many projects she’s been a part of to help increase awareness on mental health among young women

Adwoa continues to make awesome career moves while representing diversity in the world of beauty. Her recent appearance on the March cover of Vogue with model Ashley Graham is a prime example. The British native has been featured on H&M, Alexander Wang and Versace runways, showing true Black beauty with a positive message, fighting stereotypes often placed on women.

New York

The Lions

Paris

Oui Management

London

TESS Management

Claim to Fame: Adwoa comes from a fashion industry based family; her mother, Camilla Lowther is the owner of CLM agency and her father, Charles Aboa owns a scouting company for filming and editorials. Adwoa starting modeling at the age of 13, but didn’t get signed on with an agent until she was 17. Her sister Kesewa, is also a fashion model.

Shout out to Adwoa for being a brave voice for those who are strugglig with their mental health. Check out more on what Adwoa is doing when she’s not working magazine overs and runways on her Gurls Talk page.

