Surprise! Zoe Saldana Adds to Family With New Son

23 hours ago

Alea Jo
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'Star Trek Beyond' - Arrivals

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty


Now actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego have their own triple threat in that they now have 3 boys. Saldana announced over the weekend that the couple  welcomed a new addition to their family, another boy named Zen.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

While Saldana shared no other details about her son’s arrival, in recent red carpet appearances this year, she did not appear to be pregnant.


The couple is already parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who turn 3-years-old in November.

Last month Zoë, 38, told Extra’s Mario Lopez that her boys keep her busy doing mommy duty.

“There is a lot of patience we have to have and patience only comes with rest, and that’s something we don’t have a lot of,” Saldana said of her and Perego, 37.

The actress added that her sons know how to game her with their tag-team routine.

“These freaking boys can sit on these dirty diapers for hours, and the house is stinking up and you’re like, ‘Can I change your diaper?’ [and they go], ‘Nooooooooo!’ ” she said.

 

