SMH: Teenager Sues Cops For Forcing Him To Eat Marijuana

City of Phoenix could pay big for the reckless behavior.

9 hours ago

Phoenix Police took things to a new level by pressuring 19-year-old Edgar Castro with marijuana consumption. Edgar says the officers gave him a choice of eating the marijuana he was caught with or going to jail.”

The incident occurred back in September and the officers in question, Officers Richard Pina, Jason McFadden and Michael Carnicle, have since resigned.

Castro has now filed a claim against the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department, asking for $3.5 million for the violation of his civil rights.

The whole incident started with Castro being stopped for a traffic violation. The officers involved supposedly didn’t have their body camera’s activated at the time of the incident, which could play a part in the ongoing lawsuit. Check out the video below.

