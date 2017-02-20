News
Home > News

Live Stream of #ObamaDay Is Happening Now

Panelists tackle the good, the bad and the ugly of Obama's presidency

8 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama welcomes 2013 NBA Champion Miami Heat to the White House to honor the team on

Source: ImageCatcher News Service / Getty


Former President Barack Obama is getting his report card from an array of panelists for “Barack Obama Day” at Morehouse College.

Playing off of President’s Day, a robust selection of speakers, panelists, and activists discuss Barack Obama and what his term means for Black people. Speakers include Vice President of news and men’s programming at Interactive One Jamilah Lemieux, activist Michaela Angela Davis, and author of new book Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America, Michael Eric Dyson.

You can check out the full schedule of the event powered by News One and Black Students United below. Also, definitely check out the live stream here.

Part 1: African-American Hall of Fame, MLK Chapel (Second Floor)

9:00 am- 10:00 am

Registration/Breakfast

9:30 am-10:00 am

Opening Remarks: Jamilah Lemieux, Interactive One

10:00 am-10:45 am

Session #1: Black Health After (?) Obamacare

11:00 am-11:45 am

Session #2: The Future of My Brother’s Keeper (and Keeping Our Sisters, Too!)

12:00pm-12:45pm

Session #3: We The People: Strengthening Black Communities After Obama

1:00pm-1:45:pm

Lunch

Session #4: Forever Our Lady: Why the World Loves Michelle Obama

2:00pm-2:45pm

Session#5: Black Men and “the Obama Effect”

3:00pm-3:45pm

Session#6: #ForTheCulture: Obama’s Pop Culture Presidency

4:00pm-4:45pm

Session#7: Students Speak: What Obama Means to YOU

Bank of America Auditorium

5:00pm-5:45pm

Keynote Speaker: Michael Eric Dyson

5:45pm-6:00pm

Closing Remarks

Hashtag: #ObamaDay

Tweet questions to @JamilahLemieux and @AlenciaJ

Barack Obama , Black Lives Matter , Morehouse , politics , President Obama

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 12 hours ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 4 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 4 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 4 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 5 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 5 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 5 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 6 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 6 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 6 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 6 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 6 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 1 week ago
Photos