Live Stream of #ObamaDay Is Happening Now

Former President Barack Obama is getting his report card from an array of panelists for “Barack Obama Day” at Morehouse College.

Playing off of President’s Day, a robust selection of speakers, panelists, and activists discuss Barack Obama and what his term means for Black people. Speakers include Vice President of news and men’s programming at Interactive One Jamilah Lemieux, activist Michaela Angela Davis, and author of new book Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America, Michael Eric Dyson.

You can check out the full schedule of the event powered by News One and Black Students United below. Also, definitely check out the live stream here.

Part 1: African-American Hall of Fame, MLK Chapel (Second Floor)

9:00 am- 10:00 am

Registration/Breakfast

9:30 am-10:00 am

Opening Remarks: Jamilah Lemieux, Interactive One

10:00 am-10:45 am

Session #1: Black Health After (?) Obamacare

11:00 am-11:45 am

Session #2: The Future of My Brother’s Keeper (and Keeping Our Sisters, Too!)

12:00pm-12:45pm

Session #3: We The People: Strengthening Black Communities After Obama

1:00pm-1:45:pm

Lunch

Session #4: Forever Our Lady: Why the World Loves Michelle Obama

2:00pm-2:45pm

Session#5: Black Men and “the Obama Effect”

3:00pm-3:45pm

Session#6: #ForTheCulture: Obama’s Pop Culture Presidency

4:00pm-4:45pm

Session#7: Students Speak: What Obama Means to YOU

Bank of America Auditorium

5:00pm-5:45pm

Keynote Speaker: Michael Eric Dyson

5:45pm-6:00pm

Closing Remarks

Hashtag: #ObamaDay

Tweet questions to @JamilahLemieux and @AlenciaJ

