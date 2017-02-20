HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

It’s All Star Weekend in New Orleans and our favorite celebrities are down in the Big Easy enjoying food, fun, and well, sports! Beyoncé was spotted with her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy attending the NBA All Star Game.

Beyoncé's kimono is worth more than my life. pic.twitter.com/vIr0fc4P0M — aliyah 🔮 (@LIYAHCONDA) February 20, 2017

Beyoncé totally took her casual distressed jeans and a white t-shirt look up several notches with a Spring/Summer 2017 Gucci Silk Kimono that costs…yes, beauties: 21,945.00.

Best believe Blue Ivy is stunting on ’em too in a children’s broderie anglaise dress that costs $1,790.00.

Okay I love Beyoncé but I'm not here for this shirt not completely passing her belly but that Gucci kimono🔥 — FvshionTrell (@_WTFashion) February 20, 2017

While some didn’t like her entire LEWK (because yes, this is a LEWK), you couldn’t deny the fabulousness that is this KIMONO!

Her entire look was Gucci, down to her $450.00 fan that she used to effortlessly block unwanted paparazzi pictures.

Bey, Jay Z & Blue leaving the game A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

It does not get anymore fabulous than this! Fan away, girl!

Given that Beyoncé’s outfit cost more than most New Yorker’s rent in a year, we want to know whether you think it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll!

Beyonce And Jay Z Made Their Way To NOLA During All-Star Weekend

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie