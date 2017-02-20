Big Sean Attacked at Signing!!!

Big Sean was attacked by a mentally ill fan on Friday night.

The Detroit rapper took to social media to clear the air after what should have been a routine record signing in Queens, New York made headlines. Sean wrote, “Some guy waited in line in the cold since 10 a.m., bought my CD, when I signed his CD and shook his hand he tried to hit me off guard…he claimed he had [written] songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z and was with Birdman…I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs.”

TMZ reports the guy was quickly taken down by Sean’s bodyguards and arrested by NYPD.

In a series of tweets, Sean made it clear the fan had a history of mental illness and that he never actually got hit.

Fasho Toughts:

Good thing Sean has quick reflexes.

This is why it’s so important for artists to have security.

At least everybody came out of this OK — and it sounds like the fan still got his autograph.