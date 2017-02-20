WTFasho Sweden Was Surprised Donald Trumps Comment

During his rally Saturday in Florida, Donald Trump tried to back up his travel ban by pointing to problems other countries are having with immigrants, mentioning Paris and Nice in France, and Brussels in Belgium, but he got it wrong when he spoke about Sweden.

During Saturday’s rally in Florida, Donald Trump mentions trouble in Sweden on Friday. OC:…thought possible. :16 [Courtesy of The Washington Post] “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this, Sweden! They took in large numbers they’re having problems that they never thought possible.”

A Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that officials there were not aware of any “terror-linked major incidents” that occurred in the country on Friday night and the Swedish Embassy in Washington called on the State Department to explain Trump’s comments.

Trump took to Twitter to try to explain himself, writing, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants and Sweden.”

Trump may have been referencing an interview with filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who claimed that refugees are responsible for rising crime in Sweden and that officials are trying to keep those incidents out of the news.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a spokeswoman for the White House, said that Trump “was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general and not referring to a specific incident.” (The Washington Post)

