Kyrie Irving to Star in Uncle Drew Movie

This is dope to have a commercial character go to the Big screen! Heres the scoop!

On Thursday, Pepsi announced that they will be turning the 2012 commercial character, Uncle Drew, into a full-length major motion picture.

According to ESPN, the beloved character is an older man, played by Irving, who hides his basketball skills and gets buckets in local pick up games.

“Pepsi and Kyrie Irving are looking forward to expanding the Uncle Drew universe,” Lou Arbetter, the general manager of Pepsi’s in-house production company, said.

Courtesy of Baller Alert

