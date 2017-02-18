9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Is Future Clowning Desiigner On His New Album?

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Ever since the world first caught wind of Desiigner through “Panda,” the comparisons with Future refuse to stop. Both spent at least part of 2016 trolling each other, between the Brooklyn rapper calling a track “Pluto” — the same name as Future’s debut album — or the Freebandz leader taking subliminal shots.

With the moment’s-notice release of his FUTURE album today (February 17), Future dropped a new track called “Zoom” that ends with a skit featuring desperate rappers who make gun sounds similar to Desiigner’s famous adlibs.

Finish this story [here]

 

Is Future Clowning Desiigner On His New Album?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 2 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 3 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 3 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 4 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 4 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 4 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 5 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 5 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 5 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 5 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 6 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 6 days ago
Photos