Big Sean Reportedly Slapped by Fan During ‘I Decided’ Album Signing

Via |

Big Sean earned his second No. 1 appearance on Billboard magazine’s Top 200 albums chart with I Decided, and celebrated with an obligatory album signing Friday night at an FYE in the Ridgewood section of Queens. In an era overrun with smartphone camera footage, the only clip to surface of the autograph session seems to be of a man being tackled by several police officers as he hurls obscenities at the G.O.O.D. Music rapper. Multiple sources report the man stood in line alongside fans Friday before he later attempted to slap Big Sean in the face. There’s no proof if his attempts were successful or not, as the only video to be produced features the obscured man in handcuffs being subdued by the officers.

Finish this story [ here

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: