So Ciara, Beyonce are not the only celebs set to have twins. According to Bossip the Trapsoul singer Bryson Tiller is expecting twin baby girls with his girlfriend of 2 yrs Cheyenne.

Cheyanne originally hails from Puerto Rico (she’s Puerto-Rican and Guamanian), but after her family moved to Germany then San Jose, she made the Bay Area home. She and Bryson met in 2011, when mutual friends introduced them to work on music together.

MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: