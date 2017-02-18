Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Bill Cosby Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out

2 days ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-COSBY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty


A federal judge in Massachusetts has thrown out a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby by Katherine McKee, an actress who claimed he raped her in 1974, according to court documents.

A 2014 New York Daily News article first reported of McKee’s sexual assault allegation. After its publication, Cosby wrote a letter to the paper denying the claim. His lawyer asked the paper to retract the article, according to Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt.

McKee sued the comedian for defamation, seeking monetary and punitive damages, according to court documents. McKee filed the lawsuit at the end of 2015, one year after the article was published.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled that McKee had not proven that Cosby had defamed her simply by denying her claims.

“An accused person cannot be foreclosed, during their responsive navigation, from considering the issuance of a simple and unequivocal denial — free from overall defamatory triggers or contextual themes,” he wrote in the decision. “Such a situation would be inconsistent with basic First Amendment principles.”

Cosby’s team agreed with the court’s ruling.

“This is another in a line of recent developments vindicating Mr. Cosby’s right to defend himself in the face of an onslaught of unverified accusations,” Wyatt told CNN in a statement.

McKee told CNN on Thursday she is “very disgusted” with the court’s ruling, with no further comment.

Cosby has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women. This is the second of his cases to be dismissed. In January 2016, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a civil defamation lawsuit against Cosby brought by Renita Hill. Hill publicly accused Cosby of rape back in 2014, and she sued him for defamation in October 2015.

Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University, was the first woman to publicly accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct, in 2004. Cosby is set to stand trial on June 5 in the Constand case in Pennsylvania. He faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

 

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

Picture Courtesy of Kena Betancur and Getty Images

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

bill cosby , Defamation Lawsuit , Katherine McKee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 2 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 3 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 3 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 4 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 4 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 4 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 5 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 5 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 5 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 5 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 6 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 6 days ago
Photos