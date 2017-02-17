News
Report: Nick Cannon Wants To Be Known As ‘Reverend Nick Cannon’

A New Cannon On The Rise?

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
It looks like Nick Cannon is making some major changes after his announced leave from America’s Got Talent.

According to Page Six, Cannon has fired members of his long-time team, including his ID-PR publicist Alla Plotkin and his ICM Partners agent Chris Smith. Sources continue that Cannon has recently “got really into religion” and refers to himself as “Reverend Dr. Cannon.” Though Cannon has not outwardly claimed a specific religion, his recent wardrobe of robes and a turban can possibly lead to some insight.

Some insiders are concerned about Nick Cannon’s mental health, citing his recent actions and mentioned struggles with lupus as reason for worry.

Despite this, Cannon seems to be continuing community work, posing with Black Lives Matter New York activists at a South Bronx charter school.

It looks like Cannon will be speaking up even more and will not be hindered by folks trying to silence him. What do you think of Cannon’s new changes? We’ll continue to keep you updated as we see how they impact his career.

Photos