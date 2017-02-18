Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Kid Ink Ft. 2 Chainz – “Swish” (Video)

2 hours ago

On Air With Sharif
Kid Ink taps 2 Chainz to put some buckets on the score board. Just in time for all-star weekend they release the  “Swish” video to the world. It’s nothing like scoring for your team and having exotic cheerleaders root you on. As this song moves on to become an explosive song for the sport of basketball as well as the NBA, i’m sure the video will motivate you to shoot and win. Watch the “Swish” duo have fun and ball out below.

 

 

