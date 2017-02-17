HAUTE OR NAUGHT: FKA Twigs Goes For Neutrals On The Red Carpet

British pop star FKA twigs was spotted at the BAFTAs after-party earlier this week in London. The singer was all neutral, sporting a stretch crepe jacket and matching pants from the Givenchy Spring 2017 Collection. FKA looked cute, with the off-the-shoulder top with zippers around the waist and sides with ruffles in the front.

🌟🌟🌟 #FKAtwigs A post shared by FKA twigs fans (@fkatwigsfans) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

The matching bell-bottom pants gave off a non-traditional but classy red carpet look.

Known for her artistic and eccentric style, FKA wore her hair in two braids going down both sides of her face and left the rest of black wavy hair to fall naturally down her back. The tresses went perfectly with her outfit for the evening, along with her fresh natural makeup look.

#FKAtwigs attend The Weinstein Company Studiocanal BAFTA After Party ❤ (February 12th, 2017) A post shared by @hayley237533 on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

She showed us her creative style with the recent Nike Commercial and now reminds us of her unique fashion sense with this neutral colored pantsuit. What do you think of FKA’s outfit? Take a vote and speak out!

