Gary’s Tea: Was Mariah Carey Prevented From Salvaging Her Performance Like Adele Did? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
At this year’s Grammy awards, Adele didn’t only make headlines for taking home tons of awards, or even for just her heartfelt dedication of her “Album of the Year” trophy to Beyonce. While she was performing her tribute to the late British artist George Michael, something went wrong and she requested to start over on live television. She did just that, and the rest of the performance went beautifully.

Gary With Da Tea wants to know why the same opportunity wasn’t granted to Mariah Carey at her now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos