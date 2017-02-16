Why The Weeknd & Justin Bieber Should Fight [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have been beefing since January, when Justin was quoted saying he can’t listen to The Weeknd’s music. Well, now that The Weeknd is allegedly dating Selena Gomez, he’s got some new ammunition. He put it in his latest song, “Some Way.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend Bella Hadid Cheating On Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Usher Explains Why He Can’t Reprimand Justin Bieber For His Mistakes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is This Man To Blame For Justin Bieber’s Down Fall? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]