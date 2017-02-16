Why The Weeknd & Justin Bieber Should Fight [EXCLUSIVE]

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have been beefing since January, when Justin was quoted saying he can’t listen to The Weeknd’s music. Well, now that The Weeknd is allegedly dating Selena Gomez, he’s got some new ammunition. He put it in his latest song, “Some Way.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend Bella Hadid Cheating On Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Usher Explains Why He Can’t Reprimand Justin Bieber For His Mistakes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is This Man To Blame For Justin Bieber’s Down Fall? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
1. Baby Weeknd With A “Boosie”” FadeSource:Instagram 1 of 21
2. Middle Finger To The LawSource:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Throwback TressesSource:Instagram 3 of 21
4. Hat HairSource:Instagram 4 of 21
5. Stylin’ & Profilin’Source:Instagam 5 of 21
6. One PonySource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. Five PoniesSource:Instagram 7 of 21
8. Four PoniesSource:Instagram 8 of 21
9. The Weeknd’s Thursday HairSource:Instagram 9 of 21
10. High TopSource:Instagram 10 of 21
11. The Weeknd Ties His Own ShoesSource:Instagram 11 of 21
12. Bicken BackSource:Instagram 12 of 21
13. …But First, Let Me Take A SelfieSource:Instagram 13 of 21
14. Hair & HoodiesSource:Instagram 14 of 21
15. Chillin….Source:Instagram 15 of 21
16. Diggin’ The FadeSource:INstagram 16 of 21
17. What A CreationSource:Instagram 17 of 21
18. Dreaded SilhouetteSource:Instagram 18 of 21
19. Black & WhiteSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Branch OffSource:Instagram 20 of 21
21. Hey Abel!Source:Instagram 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours