Why The Weeknd & Justin Bieber Should Fight [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have been beefing since January, when Justin was quoted saying he can’t listen to The Weeknd’s music. Well, now that The Weeknd is allegedly dating Selena Gomez, he’s got some new ammunition. He put it in his latest song, “Some Way.”

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos