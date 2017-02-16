Uncategorized
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Still Down With Trump After Backlash?

Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Under Armour CEO & Jordan Spieth

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

Executive penned open letter in The Baltimore Sun after offending Stephen Curry and prompting calls for a brand boycott.

 

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank responded to the Stephen Curry and others’ criticism of his pro-Trump comment Wednesday with an open letter, reports The Baltimore Sun.

From The Baltimore Sun:

[Plank addressed] the company’s hometown of Baltimore to stress personal and brand values such as diversity, equal rights and opportunity. Plank penned an open letter to the city that appeared as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun.

“In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,” wrote Plank, company chairman  and CEO. “I want to clarify for our hometown exactly the values for which Under Armour and I stand.”

In the interview a week ago on CNBC, Plank praised the president’s pro-business philosophy, saying Trump “wants to make bold decisions and be decisive” and that having “such a pro-business president is something that’s a real asset to this country. People should grab that opportunity.” A social media backlash flared after Plank’s comments were widely reported…Three of the brand’s top athlete endorsers, including NBA star Stephen Curry, ballerina Misty Copeland and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted opposition to Plank’s comments, with Johnson calling his words “divisive.”

But Plank has supported Trump in a larger way with being one of 28 business leaders helping with the president’s manufacturing jobs initiative, which reportedly is “a component of his overall jobs agenda,” reports USA Today.

SOURCE: The Baltimore SunUSA Today

SEE ALSO:

Misty Copeland Speaks Out Against Under Armour CEO

Stephen Curry Blasts Under Armour CEO For Praising Donald Trump

 

