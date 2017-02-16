Uncategorized
Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tiffany Trump After Fashion Week Snub

1 day ago

Alea Jo
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The host of ‘The View’ offered to sit next to the first daughter after she was reportedly alienated during fashion week shows.

 

First daughter Tiffany Trump hasn’t had the presidential red carpet rolled out for her at this year’s New York Fashion week.

Images have popped up on social media of empty seats next to the 23-year-old as she attended the Philipp Plein show. An editor at Elle reportedly tweeted that she refused to sit next to Tiffany, whose political family is now in the throws of controversy.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg defended Trump on Wednesday’s episode of the ‘The View,’ calling the incident ‘mean.’

You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Goldberg continued her response saying that boycotting a seat next to Tiffany is not the same as boycotting an Ivanka Trump shoe.

“That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion.”

Trump seemed elated by the support, tweeting she would love to sit with the host.

You can watch the encounter below:


