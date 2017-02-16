OWN Saying Goodbye to Two Tyler Perry Sitcoms

“Love Thy Neighbor” will premiere its fourth season on Saturday, March 4, with back-to-back episodes at 9 PM. “For Better or Worse” will premiere its sixth season on Saturday, June 10, with back-to-back episodes at 9 PM. Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes respectively, per Rolling Out. Both series will move to Saturday nights for their final installments.

You recall that if it weren’t for series creator and producer Tyler Perry and “Sweetie Pies,” OWN would have continued to suffer in ratings. The network has ordered 38 episodes of Perry’s new comedy series, “The Paynes,” and picked up additional episodes of his two hit drama series — 44 additional episodes of “The Haves and the Have Nots” and 18 episodes of “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

Meanwhile, “The Paynes,” is a spinoff of Perry’s popular TBS sitcom “House of Payne” starring the original series” LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis.

“Tyler has been an incredible collaborator, a great partner and has an unprecedented track record of success with his hit scripted series,” says Erik Logan, president, OWN. “Tyler’s shows are must see TV for his loyal audience and we are excited to offer up a brand-new comedy and more episodes of their favorite Tyler dramas on OWN.”

