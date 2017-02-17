Fasho Celebrity News
Dj Khaled Set To Peform At The NBA All Star Game

2 hours ago

The NBA All-Star Game just got a little more star-power. We now have the rundown of the planned entertainment for All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

The Roots have composed an original NBA-themed musical called The Evolution of Greatness that they will perform with Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs, DJ and producer Jazzy Jeff, Michael B. Jordan and Jidenna. The musical will look at how the game of basketball has changed in the NBA from the 1950s until today.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem at the start of the game.

The next night, DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform as part of All-Star Saturday Night.

Coverage of All-Star Saturday Night starts at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, and the NBA All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday on TNT. (Billboard)

Fasho Thoughts

  • Khaled’s performance is going to be right before the three-point contest.
  • We were gonna be watching either way —–this is just icing on the cake.
  • It’s gonna be interesting to see what this Evolution of Greatness musical looks like.
  • All this star power and that’s not even counting the Celebrity Game.

