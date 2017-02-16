The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Black Tony Locked Up A Motel Manager [EXCLUSIVE]

5 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to dish about his latest come-up, which resulted from him and his cousin’s decision to lock up a motel manager. But this particular scheme of Black Tony’s seems a little half-baked, because what they came up on isn’t exactly to die for! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Wants Eugene To Stop Hanging With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Crazy Reason Why Black Tony Couldn’t Watch “The New Edition Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Gets Rickey’s Friend Eugene Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”: 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Black Tony , come up , manager , motel , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos