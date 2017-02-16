The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Details On New Couple Rosario Dawson & Eric Andre [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 hours ago

The internet exploded with shock and awe when it became a known and confirmed fact that Eric Andre and Rosario Dawson are dating! Rosario Dawson has long been a top pick in terms of celebrity crushes for just about everyone. If you’re hearing the news and it seems to be coming out of left field, Headkrack has got some more details for you.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this abbreviated Hip-Hop Spot, on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

