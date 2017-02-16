Future Is About To Drop An Album, Guess Who’s On It?

Future’s self titled album “Future” is on the way and will be dropping tomorrow.
Just to give you a taste of what’s to come, here’s the track listing.
1 Rent Money
2 Good Dope
3 Zoom
4 Draco
5 Super Trapper
6 POA
7 Mask Off
8 High Demand
9 Outta Time
10 Scrape
11 Im So Groovy
12 Might As Well
13 Poppin Tags
14 Massage In My Room
15 Flip
16 When I Was Broke
17 Feds Did a Sweep
Sheesh 17 songs? No other artists have been revealed who will be on the album yet. I can only guess Drake and Migos will make an appearance. Speaking of Migos, don’t forget!
Source: HNHH
