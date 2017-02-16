Future Is About To Drop An Album, Guess Who’s On It?

Future’s self titled album “Future” is on the way and will be dropping tomorrow.

Just to give you a taste of what’s to come, here’s the track listing.

1 Rent Money

2 Good Dope

3 Zoom

4 Draco

5 Super Trapper

6 POA

7 Mask Off

8 High Demand

9 Outta Time

10 Scrape

11 Im So Groovy

12 Might As Well

13 Poppin Tags

14 Massage In My Room

15 Flip

16 When I Was Broke

17 Feds Did a Sweep

Sheesh 17 songs? No other artists have been revealed who will be on the album yet. I can only guess Drake and Migos will make an appearance. Speaking of Migos, don’t forget!

